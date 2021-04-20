Gambia Volleyball Federation Signs 5-Year Deal With Italian Coach

19 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambia Volleyball Federation has on Thursday 15 April, signed a 5 year contract with Roberto Farinelli to coach the National Female Volleyball team of the Gambia.

Coach Roberto and his team will soon jet to the Gambia to join the female volleyball team.

The contract is purposely to ensure the availability and designation of a technically qualified and accredited Head Coach for the female Volley team.

The status of the contract is designed and sealed for a fixed non-adjustable price of the contract sum of zero USD during the period of the contract as it is stated in the agreement.

President of the Gambia Volleyball Federation, Bai Dodou Jallow, was part of the signatories that officially cemented the contract.

The Government of The Gambia through the National Sports Council will be responsible for the accommodation, local transportation and other logistics required to ensure a conducive working environment for the coach and his team during this period of the agreement.

The signing followed concerted efforts by the former Gambian international soccer star and Sport Ambassador, HE Tijan Jaiteh. Jaiteh, who served as the main muscle that facilitated this opportunity was part of the officials to witness the signing agreement which was held at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Mahmoud Lamin Jawla, Deputy Executive Director of the National Sports Council, signed on behalf of government as witness.

Jawla, while expressing his delight, said the signing is the beginning of another progressive development for the volleyball female national team. He thanked and appreciated the support of Ambassador Jaiteh on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and encouraged him to continue this laudable initiative.

He added that this has saved the Government from spending colossal sums of money.

Jawla said some of the responsibilities of the coach will include preparing a training plan for the female national volleyball team, conduct training programmes for the national female team under a specified schedule both in Italy and Gambia, prepare team for international competitions, and conduct scouting of players annually to feed into the national female team.

Mr. Jawla said the Italian coach will work with the Technical Committee of the Gambia Volleyball Federation on the development of coaches at national level and conduct annual training programmes for national coaches. He said the new coach is also expected to provide guidance for movement of players to the international volleyball arena.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador Jaiteh said the Gambia will soon register achievements in volleyball global competitions. Tijan, the former scorpion, is a Goodwill Sport Ambassador accorded with diplomatic status by President Adama Barrow.

