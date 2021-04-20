Ghana: Medeama in Pyrrhic Victory ... As Justice Blay Breaks Leg

19 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Medeama's dependable midfielder, Justice Blay, could be ruled out of the season after suffering an atrocious tackle from Legon Cities FC defender Joseph Adjei, during yesterday's Ghana Premier League match clash in Tarkwa.

The Ghana international is reported to have broken his right leg and had to be stretchered off in the first half.

Blay was rushed to the hospital after his side had taken the lead 1-0 at the Akon Park.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of the home team.

Adjei was subsequently sent off with a straight red card.

Relegation-threatened Liberty Professionals recorded a crucial scalp against Eleven Wonders at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium with Kwame Kakari scoring the all-important goals for the Scientific Soccer lads, reports GNA.

Bechem United thumped Aduana Stars 4-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. Hafiz Konkoni scored twice while Adjei Sampson and Dennis Modzaka scored the other goals as the Hunters recorded a resounding victory which pushed them into fifth position on the league log.

Kwasi Donsu's late strike was enough for Medeama as they defeated 10-man Legon Cities 2-1 at the Tarkwa Akoon Park while Kofi Owusu also delivered a late strike as Berekum Chelsea staged a comeback to beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1.

King Faisal could not capitalise on home advantage as they were held to a goalless draw by Ashantigold who remained winless in six away games.

Elmina Sharks recorded an important 1-0 win against WAFA as they moved seven points away from the relegation zone.

