Ghana: Court Imposes Gh¢29,380 On 137 Motorcycle Riders

A motor court in Accra has imposed a total fine of GH¢29,380.00 on 137 motorcycle riders for committing traffic offences in the Accra Metropolis.

The riders were among 750 motorcycle riders arrested by the police in a special operation in the Accra metropolis a week ago.

The head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge,who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, stated that 18 offenders have failed to report to the police, and bench warrants have been issued for their arrest.

It would be recalled that The Ghanaian Times on its Saturday April 10, 2021, issue, reported that at least 480 motorcycles were impounded in the Accra metropolis for various traffic offences, during a special operation by the police.

Additional 300 motorcycles were also impounded by the police a week later bringing the number to 750.

The operation was intended to clamp down on the use of the motorcycles in committing robberies and other crimes.

The riders were apprehended for riding unregistered motorcycles, riding without licence, riding without helmet and carrying more than one pillion rider.

In all, 14 police Divisional Commands in the region, including Tesano, Madina, Nungua, Kwabenya, Korle Bu, Accra Central, Dansoman, Nima, Ashaley Botwe, Mamprobi, Oyibi and the Kasoa toll booth undertook the exercise.