Ghana: Court Imposes Gh¢29,380 On 137 Motorcycle Riders

19 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A motor court in Accra has imposed a total fine of GH¢29,380.00 on 137 motorcycle riders for committing traffic offences in the Accra Metropolis.

The riders were among 750 motorcycle riders arrested by the police in a special operation in the Accra metropolis a week ago.

The head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge,who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, stated that 18 offenders have failed to report to the police, and bench warrants have been issued for their arrest.

It would be recalled that The Ghanaian Times on its Saturday April 10, 2021, issue, reported that at least 480 motorcycles were impounded in the Accra metropolis for various traffic offences, during a special operation by the police.

Additional 300 motorcycles were also impounded by the police a week later bringing the number to 750.

The operation was intended to clamp down on the use of the motorcycles in committing robberies and other crimes.

The riders were apprehended for riding unregistered motorcycles, riding without licence, riding without helmet and carrying more than one pillion rider.

In all, 14 police Divisional Commands in the region, including Tesano, Madina, Nungua, Kwabenya, Korle Bu, Accra Central, Dansoman, Nima, Ashaley Botwe, Mamprobi, Oyibi and the Kasoa toll booth undertook the exercise.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.