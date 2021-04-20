Ghana: Dreams, Karela Game Rained Off

19 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

The fight for top spot for Karela United was yesterday delayed after their Match Day 20 clash with Dreams FC was postponed due to heavy rains at the Theatre of Dream, Dawu.

The visitors constantly threatened the goal area of Dreams but goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi was quick to deny Diawusie Taylor the opener as early in the fifth minute.

Minutes on, it was the turn for the home team Dreams as Percious Boah sent in a teasing cross but was timely cleared by the backline of Karela.

The hosts later dominated play and created the best of chances but the visitors remained resolute in their defence with no way through for Dreams.

The opener almost came when Karela forward Richard Berko latched onto a loose ball to hit from close range but goalie Agbasi produced another decent save as he parried the ball away with the last chance of the first half which ended barren.

Back from recess, Referee Emmanuel Tampuri signalled for the game to be postponed after just five minutes of play due to the torrential rains.

The result drops Karela to fourth on the log with 32 points, while Dreams slumped from sixth to seventh with 27 points.

The match is expected be continued today at 10.am from the 50th minute.

