Ghana: MD Glam Onmaking Waves in the Medical-Grade Skincare Market

17 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Skincare was already booming before the pandemic hit. Once COVID-19 became a part of life, skincare sales hit numbers that weren't seen in a long time. We have seen the rise of indie brands and smaller lines. We have also witnessed more active ingredients being used in skincare, and MD Glam is making a big impact on medical-grade products.

As a popular skincare advisor famously states, ingredients don't lie. Formulated and developed by plastic surgeon Dr. Cat Begovic, MD Glam is a line of clinically proven products with high concentrations of tried-and-true ingredients like retinol, peptides, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin C. Delivering excellent topical results, MD Glam is a line for people who take skincare seriously without undergoing surgical treatments or using injectables.

As COVID-19 has shuttered many spas, salons, and medical offices, people prefer high-end products that will offer results when they can't get their regular treatments. MD Glam meets this need. With a solid array of products, including cleansers, serums, moisturizers, and eye treatments, you can create an entire day and night routine catered to your needs.

People have moved past glitzy celebrity-endorsed advertisements while choosing skincare. They look for transparency and a product that works. MD Glam delivers on both fronts. The products sell themselves; there is no need to associate them with a famous face other than the woman who developed them. Customers are savvy as many secrets of the beauty world are readily available online. Manufacturers realize it is time to deliver modern products for modern consumers.

This line of skin-care products is based on science. With a degree in molecular biology, Dr. Cat put her Harvard education to good use when launching these products. They are based on science and a genuine passion for skincare. They are manufactured in the USA, not tested on animals, and free of known irritants such as parabens, sulfates, dyes, alcohol, and petroleum. MD Glam is not the only medical-grade skincare on the market, but since a plastic surgeon developed it, it has a significant advantage over other brands.

If you're in the market for scientifically proven skincare, MD Glam offers excellent results without any invasiveness. While you can't turn back time, this line will slow down the clock when it comes to aging.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

