Ghana: Alarm System Prevents Robbery At Fise Junction GCB Bank

19 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The alarm system installed at the GCB Bank at Fise Junction in the Ga West Municipality, helped in foiling a dawn robbery at the bank, last Saturday.

The suspected robbers abandoned the operation and the police retrieved a cutter, ten nylon sacks and two gas cylinders at the scene.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Accra Regional Police Command, DeputySuperintendent of Police Command, (DSP)Effia Tenge,confirmed the robbery attempt to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra.

She said last Saturday at about 1:30am the police went to the bank following a distress call indicating that there was robbery attempt at the place.

DSP Tenge said the security man at the bank told the police that he heard sound of the alarm system behind the bank building and when he moved towards the place, he saw someone jump over the back wall and bolted.

She said police investigation revealed that two gas pipes were laid from outside the building to the window of the corridor leading to the strong room of the bank.

DSP Tenge said the suspected robbers used a wielding equipment to cut the burglary proof window in order to gain access to the corridor.

"When a search was conducted, a cutter was found near the window with the welding equipment left inside the corridor together with about ten nylon sacks," he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.