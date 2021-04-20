Eritrea: Seminar On Strengthening Organizational Capacity

19 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 19 April 2021- The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Sweden organized a seminar on 17 April aimed at strengthening organizational capacity.

The seminar was attended by representatives of the union branch from 17 Swedish cities as well as invited guests.

At the occasion, discussion papers on 'Strengths and Advantages of the National Union of Eritrean Women Organization' were presented and the participants conducted extensive discussion on the papers presented and adopted various recommendations.

The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Sweden was established ten years ago.

Read the original article on Shabait.

