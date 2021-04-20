Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Forty-six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out in the past three days at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern Red Sea, Northern Red Sea, Central, and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, eighteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Goluj (6), Adibara (5), Ali-Ghidir (4), and Mensura (3), Gash Barka region. Seventeen patients are from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region. Seven patients are from Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (1), and Adi-Quala (1), Southern Region. One patient is from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, forty-six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (41), Northern Red Sea (3), and Central (2), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3334 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3537.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

19 April 2021