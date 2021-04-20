Liberia: Determine Girls Crowned 2020-21 Women's League Champions

Determine Girls have been crowned the Liberia women's top division league champions for the first time after winning the 2020-21 championship.

They won their maiden league title on Saturday, 17 April 2021, following a 4-1 win over Blanco Football Club at the Tusa Field in Gardnersville Township. The win raised their tally to 41 points from 15 games, as they extended their lead at the top of the table by 11 points more than closest rivals.

The club major restructuring before the start of the season has yielded positive results, as they won the league unbeaten and conceded just four goals in 15 games.

Some major signings made were Guinea internationals Bontou Sylla and Hawa Conte, who combined scored 38 league goals.

Their maiden league title qualified Determine Girls to represent Liberia representative in the first edition of the CAF Women's Champions League .