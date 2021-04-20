Malawi: Fracas in Nkhotakota As Villagers Demand Release of Witchdoctor

19 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Business came to a standstill for over five hours in Nkhotakota on Sunday as irate villagers blocked the lakeshore M5 Road at Chia Bridge in the district, demanding the release of a witchdoctor who was arrested by police over witchcraft allegations.

Police had to be called in and fired teargas to quell the situation before clearing the road.

Nkhotakota Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Paul Malimwe confirmed of the incident, saying the law enforcers had arrested four men for inciting violence.

Malimwe said the four had been arrested on the night of Sunday on allegation that they incited the people of Chia to gang up against police following the arrest of a witchdoctor allegedly hired by the community members to carryout witchcraft exorcism.

He identified the four as Jawadu Mustafa, 27, from Kapanga Village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Kalimanjira, Blessing Banda, 30, and Shabani Regivi,27 from Kombo Village, T.A. Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota and Samalani Chisale,29, who hails from Chikosa Village, T.A. Njombwa in Kasungu.

According to Malimwe, the four will appear the court soon to answer the charges levelled against them

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

