Tanzania: Govt Strict On Mercury Importation, Bunge Told

THE government has expressed its commitment to strengthen control measures on the importation and use of mercury, to avert health and environmental effects.

On the issue, Government Chief Laboratory Authority (GCLA) is keeping a close eye on the monitoring and control of use and importation of mercury.

This statement was made in the National Assembly by the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Godwin Mollel, when responding to Martha Gwau (Special Seats-CCM) on quantity of mercury imported annually.

Dr Mollel said in 2019, the mercury imported in the country was 24.42 tonnes, while last year, about 22 tonnes were imported.

The Deputy Minister said the government is taking all necessary precaution measures, to ensure it controls the importation of all hazardous chemicals and not mercury alone.

He said government controls use, transportation and importation of chemicals, since they pose health effects such as blindness, loss of memory, skin effects, kidney and liver defects.

Dr Mollel said GCLA is taking a number of control measures in the case of mercury, including registration of all chemical importers and taking stern legal measures to those going against the laid down rules, procedures and guidelines.

However, the Deputy Minister urged the public to adhere to the laid down rules and measures on harzadous chemical use, transportation guidelines for health and environmental protection.

He said GCLA is not undertaking the control measures alone but work with other relevant bodies with the mandate to regulate and control chemical management for safety use.