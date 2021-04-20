Tanzania: Villagers to Get 42.3bn/ - Compensation in Jnhpp Project

19 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo & Nelly Mtema

ALMOST 42.3bn/- will be set aside in the 2021/22 Ministry of Energy budget as compensation payment for Chalinze residents who paved the way for setting up of the Julius Nyerere Hydro Power Project (JNHPP) infrastructure.

Deputy Minister for Energy, Stephen Byabato said the payment will be effected after all the required procedures are finalised during the 2021/22 financial year.

He was answering a question by Ridhiwan Kikwete (Chalinze-CCM), who wanted to know the payment plans for Chalinze residents, who gave away their land to create room for the construction of infrastructures for transportation of power from JNHPP and Kinyerezi projects.

Mr Byabato said the national power utility, Tanesco is implementing construction of 400-KV from JNHPP to Chalinze, including construction of Chalinze substation at Chau village.

The Deputy Minister said TANESCO is done with estimates of assets of the residents, whom the project will run through their areas ahead of the compensation payment.

He assured the residents whose land and assets have been taken away by the project that they will be paid accordingly during the coming financial year.

Mr Byabato said the government values the public support towards a number of projects when residents surrender their lands and other assets to give room for the lined up projects to take off.

