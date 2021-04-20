Tanzania: Water Wells in Every Constituency in Offing

19 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo & Nelly Mtema

MINISTRY of Water is planning the construction of water wells in every constituency this financial year as measure to address the precious liquid woes in communities.

The move will ensure that the public get safe and clean water services.

The announcement was made here by the Deputy Minister for Water, Eng Maryprisca Mahundi, when responding to a supplementary question by Zakaria Issaay (Mbulu Urban-CCM), who demanded to know what strategies are in place to assure the public get reliable, safe and clean water.

Eng Mahundi cited one of the plans as drilling and construction of water wells in all constituencies which are more than 264 as among the measures to deal with the water shortage.

In his main question, Mr Issaay wanted to know when the Drilling and Dam Construction Agency (IDDCA) will construct wells in Aicho, Gidamba, Gunyoda, Silaloda, Boboa and Tiwiti.

Responding, Eng Mahundi said the remaining two months before the expiry of 2020/2021 financial year, the government will drill water wells which were designed in Mbulu Urban constituency.

She said drilling and construction of water wells as source of water is a continuous assignment in all areas, thus calling for patience as the government is going on with the task according to available resources.

Eng Mahundi said to avoid further delays in water wells drilling, they have decided to engage private drilling companies after the experts of research and identification and mapping have identified the areas with water rocks.

She said Babati Water Sewerage Authority (BAWASA) have announced the tender for the construction of three water wells in the villages of Aicho, Boboa and Titiwi whose construction will start on May this year and be completed by June, this year.

The Deputy Minister assured the Mbulu Urban Member of Parliament that the remaining water wells in the villages of Gidamba, Silaloda and Gunyoda will be constructed in 2021/2022.

