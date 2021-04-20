Tanzania: Tz to Get 28.8bn/ - for Land Annexed in Oil Scheme

MINISTER for Energy and Minerals Dr Medard Kalemani has confirmed that a total of 28.8bn/- will be paid as compensation to Tanzanians, who gave out their land to pave way for the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

Dr Kalemani also said another milestone has been reached after the Government Negotiation Team (GNT) completed its paperwork and submitted its report that clears the way for the project to kickoff.

The pipeline is intended to transport crude oil from Uganda's oil fields in Hoima to the Port of Tanga, Tanzania on the Indian Ocean.

Speaking to reporters after receiving GNT report, Minister Kalemani said implementation of the project will start with immediate effect, adding that 28.8bn/- will be paid as compensation to Tanzanian residents who gave out their lands for the project.

Minister Kalemani further said: "The team worked for three years and it was not an easy task... we are happy that the task is completed thus immediate implementation of project was signed on 26th May, 2017."

Equally, Dr Kalemani used the platform to stress on the need of awareness campaign in the public to encourage people to grab opportunities during implementation of the project.

The minister announced a geo-scientist from Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Asiadi Mrutu, as the project coordinator of the construction, adding that implementation of the scheme will be three years without any period extension.

Handing over the report, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Eng Leonard Masanja said the team formed in 2017, worked on a number of issues including harmonisation of several issues pertaining to the project, economic merit and analysis of the project to the country among others.

Earlier, the implementation was planned to start in July this year but a new twist came after the two Heads of State; Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, witnessed the signing of the three key agreements of the project in Entebbe, Uganda recently.

The two countries signed the Host Government Agreement, Shareholder Agreement and Tariff Agreement.

"We have planned to start from Kyaka to Chongoleani in Tanga, where the pipeline will be destined by going region after region and district after district and we motivate citizens to grasp opportunities coming with the implementation of this project," Dr Kalemani pointed out.

However, the minister stressed that it is a mega project whose implementation will see the pipeline snaking through eight regions, 24 districts and 127 villages, thus covering a big part in the Tanzania side.

The crude oil pipeline covers 1,440 kilometres from Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani in Tanga region and it will be the longest heated pipeline in the world.

During the implementation phase, the project is expected to create between 10,000 and 15,000 jobs for Tanzanians, with Tanzanians expected to enjoy 80 per cent share of the jobs thus Dr Kalemani called upon the locals to turn out for the opportunities.

Equally, the minister said that the government in collaboration with other stakeholders will invest heavily in providing awareness and training to enable Tanzanians and their firms acquire contracts in construction, engineering services, procurement of materials, logistics insurance, security services and catering emergency services.

Dr Kalemani explained that the crude oil pipeline project will provide an enormous number of business opportunities to various companies, enterprises and individuals in addition to providing employment to many Tanzanians before, during and after the construction