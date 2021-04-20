Gambia: Lawyer Darboe Says UDP Cannot Be Accused of Negligence Amid Report Police Found Cannabis in One of Their Vehicles

19 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, the leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) said on Monday that his party cannot be accused of negligence amid report that Police found suspected cannabis in one of their vehicles.

Lawyer Darboe said UDP had no control over their vehicles which were under the care of a mechanic, who was repairing them.

"No one can blame UDP for not exercising control and for being negligent," he added.

Lawyer Darboe said the mechanic named Mr Darboe is part of UDP and has been rendering such services to the party.

In explaining the incident, Lawyer Darboe, who was narrating what he was told, said in the early hours of Saturday, 17th April 2021 someone who worked at Mr. Darboe's garage took one of the vehicles and went to the road, when he came across a check point, he did not stop because he was not having his driving license and that caused an alarm to the police officers who were at that check point.

He said the driver was later apprehended by the police and at the point of the arrest no search was conducted, that he was removed from the UDP vehicle while the police drove the UDP vehicle to Bundung police station.

Ousainou Darboe said his party has always been against crime in this country.

"In my carrier as a lawyer, I have refused to defend anybody who is accused of drug cases," Darboe said.

He said it is not fair to link the party to the incident. He said he got security tip that Momodou Sabally, Ebrima Dibba, Karafa Sonko, Yakumba Jaiteh and himself should be careful because there are plans to plant drugs in their vehicles to disqualify him from taking part in the upcoming elections.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.