Liberia: Armah-Lydia Foundation Donates to Orphanage

An American-based Liberian charity Armah and Lydia Lansanah Foundation has donated assorted items, including food and medication valued about Seven Thousand United States Dollars (US$7,000) to the Mother Victoria Thomas Orphanage in New Matadi Sinkor, Monrovia.

Its founder Armah D. Lansanah said, the donation was made possible through Master Cleaning and Consulting Services based in the United States.

He said the exercise in Liberia begins launch of the Foundation's annual humanitarian assistance not just to the Mother Thomas Orphanage, but other less-fortunate Liberian children. He added that an official website will shortly be launched in the United States to encourage other fortunate Liberians there to put smile on faces of Liberian children.

Presenting the items, which include medication, oil, rice, clothing, and sweets recently, Armah said the gesture is his organization's way of giving back to the New Matadi Community where he grew up during his childhood, and so he deem it obligation to serve less fortunate young Liberian brothers and sisters.

He advised children at the Victoria Thomas Orphanage to always be focused, truthful and see education as the key to success anywhere in the world today.

Receiving the donation, the founder of the orphanage, Madam Victoria Thomas expressed joy to see a son of the Community looking back where he grew.

Mother Thomas while showering praises and blessings on the Armah and Lydia Foundation for the gesture challenged them to go a step further by helping hundreds of thousands of less fortunate and destitute Liberian children who have no mother or father across the country.