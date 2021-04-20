Liberia: Gibi Mountain to Make Weah "Man"

-Chief Zoe discloses

The Paramount Chief of the Gibi Chiefdom, in Margibi County, Peter Banryou told President George M. Weah on Monday April 19, at the start of the third leg of his nationwide county tour that the Gibi Mountain awaits him to make him a man.

Gibi, is one of the territories that was merged with Marshall Territory to create Margibi County on December 13, 1985 by an Interim National Assembly decree. The county is bordered by Montserrado County to the west, Grand Bassa County to the east, and Bong County on the north. The southern part of Margibi lies on the Atlantic Ocean.

The Gibi Chiefdom, now one of five districts in the county is feared for its voodoo powers, particularly as it relates to the Gibi Mountain. Many Liberians here believe that those taken at the Mountain are often initiated with voodoo powers.

Paramount Chief Barnyou to President Weah: "The Gibi Mountain has agreed for you to visit. The Mountain is ready to make you a man. They did not say you are not a man, but they will make you (more) man."

The district is not on the President's current travel schedule during this tour but the Chief Zoe said the mountain will still be waiting for the President's visit. "When you go there, they will make you a man," he added.

President Weah kicked started his tour on Monday with a traditional welcome into the county headed by the county's traditional chiefs and local officials at its border with Montserrado County.

The President thereafter held a Town Hall meeting at the Kakata City Hall, where he interacted with thousands of citizens and listened keenly as they made their petitions in line with their developmental needs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President after listening thanked the people of Margibi County for believing in him as demonstrated by the results of the 2017 Presidential elections.

Mr. Weah heaped praises on the county leadership for the level of unity they had put on display in the county saying, it speaks to the level of development being undertaken in the county.

At a second Town Hall Meeting held at the grounds of the Weala Public School, President Weah took a swipe at former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai who supporters condemned him (Weah) for playing lulugames with children, but was now on beaches playing checker with children.

Former VP Boakai recently condemned the President's road initiative in the capital, Monrovia and its suburb, questioning their economic values.

But President Weah during the town hall meeting said it was unfortunate that a man who stayed in power for 12 years and did nothing and was charging citizens USD10 per month to park their cars in his yard, would want to come back to gain state power.

VP, Baokai during his reign as Vice President did not personally collect USD 10 for parking in his compound but members of his security details did.

President Weah questioned what would be his achievement, which he could not accomplish when he was in power for 12 years. The tour of the county continues today with more town hall meetings.