Liberia: Mo Ali Regrets Sex Scandal

Opposition Unity Party (UP) Secretary General Mo Ali says he regrets the embarrassment he caused his children, loved ones, friends, supporters, and the UP, days after a viral leaked audio captured him allegedly proposing to Augustina Gray, a young woman in her early 20s, the need to abort a pregnancy she claims to carry for him.

Writing through his Facebook page Monday, 19 April, Mr. Ali says "I truly regret the embarrassment that this has caused my children, loved ones, friends, supporters, and the Unity Party."

"As a father of three girls, I respect womanhood and know the importance of protecting women," he says.

The leaked audio has since caused stirs here, many among politicians and social media users who have been discussing the matter either on the basis of morality, particularly on the issue of an alleged call for abortion of the reported pregnancy.

Mr. Ali says as a key political or public figure, he is fully aware that the public holds him at a very different and high moral standard and expects that his behavior, public engagements and dealings would always serve as a good example for the upcoming generation.

Further, Ali notes that he is also aware of the gravity of any action and statements that he makes either in the public space or even in his private life, adding that it is in this vein that he takes "full responsibility of the incident involving Ms. Augustina Gray."

"I have met with the family and had a very good discussion. It was not and has never been my intention to cause harm to anyone or to exhibit an attitude that disrespects our daughters, sisters or mothers," he says.

He assures his commitment to helping to protect the image of his family and political institution, pledging that he is renewing and again avowing this commitment.

"I call on our supporters and others to address this issue with a high level of respect for everyone's privacy. I also call on the public to refrain from the trading of accusations and attacks against all involved," Ali continues.

The UP Chief Scribe says in the wake of this unfortunate incident, he is taking a leave of absence for the rest of April 2021 in order to enable him to fully recover from the shocks of the past one week.

He expresses sincere appreciation to everyone for the moral support and pieces of advice during these trying times, assuring that he remains committed to his political values and will always pursue such with the same vigor that he has come to be known for.