Liberia: MOA, Ghanaian Firm Sign Contract Valued U.S.$14.25 Million

The Ministry of Agriculture has signed a grant management contract with Deloitte and Touche, a Ghanaian firm. The grant signed Monday, April 19, in the conference room of the ministry's is in the tune of US$14.25million.

Liberia's Minister of Agriculture, Jeanine Cooper describes the contract as a millstone in the agriculture sector, which she had yearned to achieve.She stresses that the expectations of the ministry and the government shall be met in full as the country is in dire need of revamping the sector.

"I'm happy today for the signing ceremony. This project should have since been achieved but many factors interplayed. We were at very slow pace but thanks be to God for the conclusion," Madam Cooper expresses.

Deloitte and Touche Managing Partner, Danile Kwadwo Owusu thanks the ministry for the opportunity, assuring that expectations of the government shall be met beyond imagination. He narrates the company has built its name and reputations over the years working for international groups, companies and governments.

The project is expected to provide matching grants on a competitive basis by soliciting subproject proposals based on business plans from potential beneficiaries and assessing them based on set criteria.

Proposals that promote one or more of the following in the design will be given additional weight in the selection scoring process: Nutrition, gender equality and climate-smart agri practices.

The vehicle for providing the matching grants support is LACF, which the Ministry of Agriculture will establish to provide competitive matching grants to co-finance eligible activities identified by project beneficiaries.

The Fund will be created as a special designated account under the PIU and will be managed by an independent fund manager (Deloitte &Touche).

The Government of Liberia and relevant stakeholders will establish a fund advisory committee to provide appropriate governance and oversight of the fund's use in accordance with the project objectives.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC (DTT) is one of the Members of Deloitte Asia Pacific Limited, a member firm of the Deloitte network. As Japan's leading audit firm and principal firm of the Deloitte Tohmatsu Group, DTT provides audit & assurance and risk advisory services.

These services are delivered to many clients including multinational enterprises and major Japanese business entities through over 6,700 professionals, including about 3,200 Certified Public Accountants, in about 30 cities in Japan.

The company presents stakeholders with a "transparency report" based on the European Union Directive 2006/43/EC (as amended by Directive 2014/56/EU) that addresses the basic information related to auditing practice including a description of organization, governance, quality control, independence, and education and training, for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020. By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor-Editing by Jonathan Browne