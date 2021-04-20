Liberia: Sen. PYJ Is Running Away From Himself

The past is human history that can never be erased even if it is nasty and unpleasant. But Senator Prince Yormie Johnson of Nimba County, a former rebel leader that committed countless atrocities, doesn't want to be reminded of his notorious role in the Liberian Civil War.

It is very unfortunate that Sen. PYJ, who commanded the rebels Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia that captured and slain President Samuel Kanyon Doe on September 09, 1990 at the Freeport of Monrovia, among other executions, is running away from his deeds. Men may succeed in destroying physical or material evidence of their past activities, but memories of such actions intangibly live on forever.

Currently an Evangelist and preacher at his own Christ Chapel Faith Ministry in Paynesville outside Monrovia, PYJ should be aware that even in the Holy Bile, particularly in the New Testament, Saul who prosecuted Christians before he was arrested, converted and put into service by Jesus Christ and became Apostle Paul, was initially rejected by Christians because of his past. Believers at the time refused to sit under his ministry because his hands had been stained with blood.

Our past deeds remain with us even after death. It is nothing to run away from. Rather, acceptance, remorse and plead for forgiveness is the way to proceed. If we are sincerely remorseful and ask God for mercy, the Bible says He is faithful and just to forgive us of all our sins.

Senator/Evangelist Prince Johnson should preach forgiveness and God's grace instead of attempting to run from his past. He can't escape from himself, because his deeds are always before him. And so telling Liberians not to remind him of the atrocities he committed is a fruitless act of denial.

Every human being should learn to accept that the rear view mirror preserves facts and realities that can't be changed no matter how hard we tried. If our national leaders would lead well, they should never attempt to run away from themselves. Instead, we urge them to be men and women enough to accept their past in spite of how ugly they were.

This is why we were even more disappointed recently in Grand Gedeh County Representative Dr. George E. S. Boley, leader of the defunct rebels Liberia Peace Council when he vehemently rejected responsibility for heinous atrocities committed by rebel forces under his command during the civil crisis.

Even after glaring fact of his deportation from the United States for arming child soldiers in Liberia, Dr. Boley is running away from himself that he played no role in arbitrary executions from the civil war here despite commanding the rebels LPC that were based in Sinoe County, southeast Liberia.

We wonder what lessons our national leaders teach their children at home when they lie so confidently in public and want people to believe them! It is too sad for our country that moral decadence has taken center-stage against truthfulness and rectitude.

The Bible says in the Book of Roman that all has sinned and fallen short of God's glory, for only confession and sincere plead for mercy can bring us back under His grace and give us new life we so desire rather than running away from ourselves.