Liberia: Unfortunate and Complete Ignorance

-Rep. Kiazolu terms Presidential Press Secretary's claim

Montserrado County district# 17 Representative Hassan Kiazolu from the opposition says recent statement by Presidential Press Secretary Solo Kelgbeh that members of the legislature are receiving monies for legislative projects is unfortunate and a complete ignorance of the office he serves.

Speaking on Truth Breakfast show hosted by Truth FM 96.1 recently in Paynesville outside Monrovia Solo Kelgbeh alleged that members of the 54th Legislature are deceiving the public on funds for county development and legislative projects.

According to the Press Secretary, since the inception of the Weah administration, members of the Legislature have received all benefits, including county development and legislative project funds, but are bent on lying to the public, thereby portraying the government negatively.

But countering the statement, Representative Kiazolu says it was unfortunate for a man who sits just next to the President to make such utterance when the Weah administration has allegedly failed to pay county development funds in full since 2018.

He notes that Mr. Kelgbeh's statement will now serve as a source of information for the House of Representatives to request the Ministry of Finance to validate the statement since it is the entity of government responsible for the disbursement of funds to all spending entities.

Rep. Richard Koon similarly buttresses his colleague Kiazolu that lawmakers at the Capitol have not received a dime from the Executive for development in their respective counties despite the Presidential Press Secretary's statement.

Speaking to OK FM Monday in Monrovia Rep. Koon said the only fund they received came from China Union's social development commitment, which is outside the National Budget.