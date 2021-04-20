South Africa: Meet Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque, the Architect of the Kindness Movement

19 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

In a world where you can be anything, be kind. The phrase might not have been coined by Brent Lindeque, but the Good Things Guy lives by it.

Many will remember the ghastly Neknomination bro' drinking challenge circa 2014, which required a "nominee" to film themselves emptying quantities of alcohol down their throats, post the video to social media, and nominate another "victim" to do the same. No surprises, but at least five deaths were linked to the idiotic dare (chugging back a bottle of vodka could do that) and many took ill, underscoring the unmitigated stupidity of it all.

Because boys will be boys. Right? Thankfully, that's a generalisation. It's also part of the appeal of the Neknomination foil, which saw nominees perform "random acts of kindness" instead and then use the power of social media to amplify a positive message.

For Brent Lindeque, the architect of the kindness movement that evolved in South Africa, it became a life's mission to do good.

Lindeque's good deed (instead of chugging back a brewsky) in January 2014, which entailed simply giving a homeless man a meal and then nominating two of his...

