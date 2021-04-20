South Africa: The Facts Versus Persuasive Arguments - Should Adapt-It Shareholders Take the Money and Run?

20 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sasha Planting

Of all the companies predicted to provide interest and excitement for investors and market watchers in 2021, small-cap IT stock Adapt-IT was not one of them. Instead, investors were expecting big things from the likes of Sasol, MTN, Mr Price and the resource stocks - some of which have not disappointed.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Sasol is up 76% in the year to date and MTN is up 52%. Others, such as Naspers, Mr Price, Curro and Bidcorp, have been more "pedestrian", rising between 13% and 16% in the year, while the miners, which ran hard in 2020, have had a quieter time, with some exceptions, like Amplats, up 38%.

Be that as it may, it is Adapt-IT that is at the centre of the corporate action right now and its share price reflects this, rising 48% in the year. The roughly 1,500, mostly retail, shareholders now have two very different offers to consider. On the one hand, there is the 550c all-share offer from the Huge Group, led by the charismatic James Herbst. He sees value in the idea of combining the software and telecoms companies to create something that is bigger and better...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

