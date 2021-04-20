South Africa: Cape Town 'Refugee Camps' to Close Down At End of April

19 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Two temporary shelters located at Paint City in Bellville and Wingfield Military Base in Kensington will close at the end of April when amenities are removed from the sites. The refugees housed there have the option to voluntarily repatriate to their countries of origin or reintegrate with local communities.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the government's final efforts to resolve the Cape Town refugee crisis which has continued for nearly two years.

He said two temporary shelters, in Paint City, Bellville and the Wingfield Military Base in Kensington, would close down by the end of April.

Protesting refugees and asylum seekers have been housed there under the Disaster Management Regulations for nearly a year.

The group, which has been protesting since October 2019, demanded resettlement to Canada, citing fears of xenophobic violence in South Africa and problems acquiring documents from Home Affairs.

Group resettlement, however, has been repeatedly denied by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as it contravenes international protocols, but two options were put on the table: the first, reintegration into local communities and the second, voluntary repatriation to their countries of origin.

Motsoaledi said the repatriation and reintegration...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.