South Africa: Cape Town 'Refugee Camps' to Close Down At End of April

Two temporary shelters located at Paint City in Bellville and Wingfield Military Base in Kensington will close at the end of April when amenities are removed from the sites. The refugees housed there have the option to voluntarily repatriate to their countries of origin or reintegrate with local communities.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the government's final efforts to resolve the Cape Town refugee crisis which has continued for nearly two years.

He said two temporary shelters, in Paint City, Bellville and the Wingfield Military Base in Kensington, would close down by the end of April.

Protesting refugees and asylum seekers have been housed there under the Disaster Management Regulations for nearly a year.

The group, which has been protesting since October 2019, demanded resettlement to Canada, citing fears of xenophobic violence in South Africa and problems acquiring documents from Home Affairs.

Group resettlement, however, has been repeatedly denied by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as it contravenes international protocols, but two options were put on the table: the first, reintegration into local communities and the second, voluntary repatriation to their countries of origin.

Motsoaledi said the repatriation and reintegration...