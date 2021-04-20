South Africa: Road Accident Fund - High Court Ruling May Be the Lifeline Unpaid Victims Need

opinion

The maladministration, corruption and sheer recalcitrance on the part of the Road Accident Fund to compensate the very victims it was established to assist is a bitter pill to swallow. Hopefully, a recent high court order will provide the fund's administrators with the lifeline they need to get their house in order.

On 2 August 2008, at about 12.30pm, Joryke and Henk Koelewjin were travelling on the N2 motorway between Durban and St Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal.

Without warning, an oncoming vehicle swerved into their lane, causing a head-on collision with truly heartbreaking and lifelong consequences. Both Henk and Joryke were severely injured. While Henk suffered multiple fractures that required hospitalisation, Joryke suffered a brain injury, the fracture of her left elbow, blunt abdominal trauma, a double leg amputation and a miscarriage.

All the statutory documentation and information required to lodge a legitimate claim against the Road Accident Fund (RAF) -- the statutory body with whom road accident claims for compensation are lodged -- was collated and summons was issued against the RAF out of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, Durban in December 2010.

During the course of the next 11 years, the RAF accepted liability and indicated that it would make...