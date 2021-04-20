South Africa: Speaker Thandi Modise Does Damage Control - Apologises for Parliament Seeming to Be 'Sleepist' and Pleads for More Resources

19 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise told the Zondo Commission of Parliament's duty, as the people's representative, to question and probe -- and how it hasn't always managed to do that. But she did not quite manage to sidestep the quicksand of party politics in Parliament.

"It is regrettable that the impression is Parliament only woke up when things were really bad. For that we must apologise to the South African people."

With that, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise shouldered responsibility for what had emerged as at best lukewarm parliamentary oversight, according to testimony before the State Capture Commission.

Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was told of a lack of political will to deal with malfeasance, how a divided governing ANC kicked for touch probing #GuptaLeak claims and how when corruption was looked at it got the kid gloves treatment (Read more here and here and here.)

Last Thursday, ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe said parliamentarians owed their allegiance to the political party for which voters had cast their ballots.

Mantashe's apparatchik-speak at Zondo Commission undermines Parliament

On Monday Modise moved on to damage-control Parliament's reputation regarding its constitutional responsibility for oversight and holding the executive to account. It...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

