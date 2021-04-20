Botswana: Confirm Quality of Online Purchases - Botswana Bureau of Standards' Official

19 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Naomi Leepile

Gaborone — Individuals and distributors have been advised to confirm the quality of products purchased online.

Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS) public relations officer, Ms Kagisano Lebani said in an interview that they could do so by requesting test reports or certificate of compliance from the manufacturer or distributor.

Ms Lebani said BOBS would continue to verify compliance of regulated products to ensure their safety.

BOBS certified compliance of such products by conducting independent and random inspections as well as sampling and testing to ascertain if they met relevant standards requirements.

She confirmed that alcohol based hand sanitizer was one such product where a certificate confirming compliance to the BOS 844:2020 Hand Sanitizers (Alcohol-Based) - Specification, must have been issued before it was placed in the Botswana market.

The same procedure applied to imported hand sanitizers as application for importation must be made with BOBS and upon providing proof of compliance to the BOS 844:2020 standard, a certificate would be issued, she explained.

Ms Lebani further explained that Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) also required BOBS certificates for imported regulated products.

"BOBS through the technical committee for medical products have developed guidelines for surgical masks referred in the standard as Medical Face Masks but the standard is yet to be gazetted," she said.

Therefore, she explained, testing of surgical masks by BOBS would only be carried once the standard was gazetted.

Ms Lebani said the guidelines were based on national, regional and international best practices.

She however explained that medical and health products fell within the jurisdiction of the Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) and Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Ms Lebani also urged manufacturers to utilise BOBS standards to improve the quality of their products.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.