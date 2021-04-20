Namibia: Semifinal Places Confirmed in Indoor Hockey League

DTS and Wanderers drew 3-3 in the only Men's Premier League match as the semifinal places of the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League were confirmed over the weekend.

DTS, who were missing several key players on national duty, staged a great comeback after trailing 3-0 at the half time break.

Wanderers got off to a quick start with Brandon Lensen putting them ahead after a minute, while Johan van Rooyen made it 2-0 from a short corner four minutes later.

Tunamwaameni Epafras made it 3-0 after a quick counter-attack early in the second quarter, and when Wanderers' keeper Roben Kambinda pulled off a fine penalty save from Christopher Dálton, it seemed as if they were heading for victory.

DTS, however, made a great comeback in the second half, with D'alton scoring two goals in three minutes, while Ian Lottering scored the equaliser from an Ivan Semedo cross with four minutes remaining.

It was a fine comeback, but the result didn't matter much as the top four places for this coming weekend's semifinals had already been determined, with Saints taking on the School of Excellence (SoE), while DTS will face Windhoek Old Boys.

Saints remained unbeaten during the group stages and top the log on 24 points, followed by WOB on 20, DTS on 13 and SoE on 11 points.

Saints also completed an unbeaten campaign in the Men's Premier Reserve League, after thumping Masters Mustangs 13-0 in their final match on Sunday.

Michael Kotze led the way with four goals, while Matthew Lassen added three, and Aiden Landrey and Keegan du Raan two goals each.

Masters Colts withstood a late challenge to beat Coastal Raiders 7-6, after leading 5-2 at half time, with Reagon Graig scoring a hat-trick for the Colts, and James de Jager four goals for the Raiders.

DTS beat Wanderers 7-3, with Rolf Lumley scoring a hat-trick; WOB II beat Masters Mustangs 9-0, with Jandre Smit scoring four goals; and WOB II also beat Coastal Raiders 6-1, with Smit scoring three goals.

In other matches, DTS beat Saints II 5-2, WOB I beat Saints II 8-3, and Saints I beat WOB II 8-4.

Saints finished on top of the log on 33 points, followed by Masters Colts (26), WOB II (24) and Coastal Raiders (22).

In the Men's First League, DTS beat Nust 6-1, Saints beat Wanderers 7-0, Coastal Raiders II beat Nust 4-3, Coastal Raiders beat WOB 3-2, DTS beat Coastal Raiders II 2-0, and Coastal Raiders I beat Nust 8-1.

WOB finished on top of the log on 26 points, followed by DTS (24), Coastal Raiders I (24) and Saints (22).

There were no matches in the Women's Premier League, where Saints finished their campaign unbeaten on 22 points after winning all six their matches.

DTS finished second on 15 points, WOB came third on seven and Wanderers fourth on zero points.

In the Women's Premier Reserve League, Coastal Raiders beat SoE 7-0, with Judy Savage scoring four goals; DTS beat Saints II 4-2; WOB beat Coastal Raiders 2-1; and Saints I and Wanderers drew 0-0, while Coastal Raiders and Saints I drew 4-4.

DTS finished on top of the log on 16 points, followed by Saints II on 13, Saints I on 12 and Coastal Raiders on eight points.

In the Women's First League, Masters women beat DTS 7-2, Coastal Raiders beat SoE 3-1, Saints beat Coastal Raiders 3-0 and DTS beat Coastal Raiders 2-0.

Sparta I finished on top of the log on 26 points, followed by Masters Women on 21, and Saints and SoE on 10 points each.