Tanzania: Local Govt Ministry Request 7.7tri/ - Budget Allocation

19 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Digital Reporter

MINISRTRY of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) on Monday (April 19, 2021) requested the Parliament to approve 7.68tri/- budget for the 2021/21 fiscal year.

This is an increase of 67bn/- compared to 7.01bn/- that was allocated for the financial year 2020/21.

Minister for the docket, Ms Ummy Mwalimu said a sum of 2.9tri/- is for development projects out of which, 1.67tri/- would be mobilised from local sources, while the remaining 1.278tr/- will be collected from external sources.

She further explained that 4.728tri/- from the main budget is for recurrent expenditure on which, 3.9tri/- is for paying salaries and 755.8bn/- is for other charges (OC).

