Tanzania: Dangote Strike Continues As Govt Meet Management

THE Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as that of Investment are meeting with the management of the Mtwara based-Dangote cement factory in the latest attempt to resolve workers' demands which have sparked an unending strike.

Minister responsible for investment, Geoffrey Mwambe and the Trade and Industries Minister Prof Kitila Mkumbo arrived in the natural gas-rich region Monday to help mediate the two parties that have seen drivers off their wheels for the past 12 days.

There demands include salaries, travel allowance and traffic fines imposed on motorists for a damaged vehicle.

They are also calling for employment contracts and supply of travel canvas.

"The two ministers arrived earlier today and will hold three closed meetings on the matter," said Mtwara Regional Commissioner Gelasius Byakanwa.

He told reporters that there will be a brief session after the internal meeting with the top government officials.

Initially Dangote factory management held a reconciliation meeting with the drivers under the regional commissioner and agreed to pay road fines, install tarpaulins and raise transport allowances.

The drivers on the other hand turned down the investors proposal sustaining the strike for yet another day. They demand salary increments, employment contracts and travel allowances.