Tanzania: Samia Swears in Ambassador Tindi

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan today (April 19,2021) swore in the recently appointed Ambassador Yusuph Tindi, who becomes chief of protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

Ambassador Tindi was appointed to cover a vacuum left by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Amb Brigadier General Wilbert Ibuge, who was serving the duo posts.

After taking oath before President Samia, Amb Tindi was joined by the Director General of e-Government Mr Benedict Ndomba to take an integrity oath that was administered by Commissioner of Ethics Secretariat Ret Judge Sivangilwa Mwagesi.

Mr Ndomba was appointed to his new role, to fill a seat that was left vacant by the Dr Jabir Kuwe who was appointed the Director General of Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).