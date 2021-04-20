Tanzania: Samia Swears in Ambassador Tindi

19 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan today (April 19,2021) swore in the recently appointed Ambassador Yusuph Tindi, who becomes chief of protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

Ambassador Tindi was appointed to cover a vacuum left by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Amb Brigadier General Wilbert Ibuge, who was serving the duo posts.

After taking oath before President Samia, Amb Tindi was joined by the Director General of e-Government Mr Benedict Ndomba to take an integrity oath that was administered by Commissioner of Ethics Secretariat Ret Judge Sivangilwa Mwagesi.

Mr Ndomba was appointed to his new role, to fill a seat that was left vacant by the Dr Jabir Kuwe who was appointed the Director General of Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.