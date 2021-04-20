Namibia: Ongwediva Baby Dies of Suffocation

An Ongwediva couple was left shattered after their four-month-old baby suddenly died on Monday morning.

Angolan couple Uaripi Shantiki (30) and his wife, Fatima Ashomukala (24), says they left their baby in the care of their nieces, aged 13 and 12, as they fetched water at a nearby tap.

Shantiki says upon their return his wife discovered the baby had suffocated in a plastic covering.

"Apparently the girls wanted to play, so they took the child to bed. The thing is we have a plastic covering the bed to avoid urine from reaching the mattress in case of bed-wetting. So when the girl took the child to sleep on the bed she forgot to cover the plastic with a bed sheet or blanket. It seems the baby was sleeping on his stomach and found it difficult to breathe. When we got home he was already dead," Shantiki says.

He says his wife had just returned from Angola last week where she delivered their son in December.

"I never got to spend enough time with my son as this is the first time I saw him since he was born, and now he is no more. It is just too painful," he says.

Namibian police spokesperson in the Oshana region

Thomas Aiyambo confirmed the incident, but said the police are still waiting for the full report on the matter as investigations continue.