Namibia Red Cross Bids Bernadette Bock Farewell

NAMIBIA Red Cross Society (NRCS) secretary general Bernadette Bock was recently honoured by board and staff members from various regions to mark the end of her working days at the society.

Her departure was announced in a statement issued by the NRCS on Friday.

Bock worked at the society for two years and six months.

The statement said Bock has been a tireless advocate for many NRCS programmes responding to disasters and emergencies.

She was also involved in the development of other national societies.

Bock thanked staff members for their hard work.

"The Red Cross has allowed me to live out my passion. I have chosen my career to be able to help, and to

be in an environment where I can make a contribution, not only to individuals and communities, but to the country as a whole. The Red Cross has allowed me to do that. It was hard, but rewarding," she said.

NRCS chairperson Rosa Persend said Bock had the Namibia Red Cross at heart and was driven.

The acting secretary general for the society is Namu-Nkosi Musulwe, the statement announced.

Bock's final words to the board and staff members were to never stop appreciating being able to be on the ground and to meet the people whose lives you are making a difference in.