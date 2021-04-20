Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 118,000 Across Continent

UNICEF/UN0422692/Diarassouba
COVAX COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Côte d'Ivoire (file photo).
20 April 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — As of April 20, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,440,393 while over 9,263,298 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 118,197 and 3,953,994 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,567,513 - and 53,757 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (  505,949), Tunisia ( 287,061), Ethiopia ( 243,631), Egypt ( 217,186), Libya (172,464) and Nigeria (164,303).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
WEBINAR: Covid-19 Strategies for Vaccinating the Continent
Following U.S. Move, South Africa Halts Use of Covid-19 Vaccine
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
WHO Notes 'Plausible' Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine, Clots
IMF Confident of Africa's Economic Recovery, Albeit Slow
Africa Must Build Medical Supply Production Facility - Ramaphosa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.