Tanzania: Pro, Anti-Magufuli Debate Unhealthy, Asserts Samia

19 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday faulted the debate in Parliament that has split MPs between those defending former President John Magufuli's legacy and those criticising the late Head of State's leadership style.

Speaking in Dodoma during a function that brought together religious leaders to celebrate Magufuli's life following his death in Dar es Salaam last month, President Hassan said it was unfortunate that what was supposed to remain on social media had been taken up by Parliament.

"This is very bad, especially now that it has reached a point where people are being compared instead of the national agenda being put forward," she said.

She said there was only one national agenda, which was Tanzania's development.

"If you compare Magufuli and Samia, just understand that they are essentially the same person. I have been following the debate, and I must say it is unhealthy for our nation," President Hassan said.

She reminded MPs that this was the time they were expected to discuss and endorse ministerial budgets before passing the government's Budget.

