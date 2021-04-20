Tanzania: New Geita Gold Underground, Open Pit Operations Commence

19 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Geita — Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) officially embarked on underground and open-pit operations at the weekend after receiving the 2021 Mining Plan approval from the government.

The government's chief inspector of Mines, Dr Abdul Rahman Mwanga, said here at the weekend that the approval followed a comprehensive analysis of the documents that the company had provided to the Mining Commission.

GGML's managing director Richard Jordinson said the approval gives the gold mining firm an opportunity to maximise the mine's potential and meet stakeholders' expectations.

"The approval of our Mining Plan is testament to our solid mining record in the country. It also illustrates the government's confidence in our company as development partners," said Mr Jordinson.

Included in the Mining Plan is the Nyamulilima project. The open pit mining at Nyamulilima is expected to exponentially increase gold production at GGML, with a mine plan extension until 2027.

"The green light to commence mining activities at Nyamulilima is great news for our stakeholders, employees and contractors. It also augurs well for the Geita community. Guided by our core value to ensure that communities surrounding the mine are better off for AngloGold Ashanti having been there, we anticipate continued investment in the community," added Mr Jordinson.

GGML's acting managing director, Mr Wayne Louw, said mining activities at Nyamulilima spell great promise for the firm's stakeholders, employees and contractors alike.

"It also augurs well for the Geita community. Guided by our core value to ensure that communities surrounding the mine are better off for AngloGold Ashanti having been there, we anticipate continued investment in the community," he said.

Recently, GGML emerged the overall best performing company in the Tanzania's mining sector for the financial year 2019/2020 after scooping accolades in Corporate Social Responsibility, Environment and Safety, Government Revenue Collection (Taxes) and Local Business Content.

