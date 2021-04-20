Tanzania: WB Pumps in More Funds

20 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

THE World Bank has committed to support Tanzania with five more d e v e l o p m e n t projects, worth 1.15bn US dollars, which is equivalent to around 2.6tri/-.

The money is in addition to 4.9bn US dollars, which is equivalent to 11.2tri/- that the World Bank has so far approved for development projects in Tanzania.

This was unveiled yesterday by the World Bank Country Director Ms Mara Warwick during her meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

President Samia expressed gratitude to the World Bank for continuously being a great supportive development partner to Tanzania.

She affirmed the government's commitment in cementing its cooperation with the WB on its continued efforts to improve the country's economy and the lives of the citizens.

President Samia urged the WB to continue supporting both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar on building economies that would bring impact to wananchi, especially the poor.

She reiterated her government's desire to improve delivery of social services, infrastructure, empower women as well as building digital systems that would ease government operation including revenue collection.

For her part, Ms Warwick assured President Samia that the WB will maintain its long standing cooperation with Tanzania, especially supporting the government's efforts to improve economy and community development as per Vision 2025.

She said the WB would continue extending its support to poor people and vulnerable groups through supporting development infrastructure, markets, education sector and installation of modern digital systems.

The WB chief said the global financial institution will bankroll Zanzibar's power and water projects as well as urban and rural development programmes.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

Meanwhile, President Samia yesterday swore in the newly-appointed ambassador and chief of protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Yusuph Mndolwa Tindi.

After taking oath before President Samia, Amb Tindi was joined by the Director General of e-Government Mr Benedict Ndomba to take an integrity oath that was administered by Commissioner of Ethics Secretariat Retired Judge Sivangilwa Mwagesi.

Mr Ndomba was appointed to his new role, to fill the void left by Dr Jabir Kuwe, who was appointed the Director General of Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

The swearing-in event was attended by the Vice-President Dr Phillip Mpango, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Amb Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Dr Binilith Mahenge and Heads of Defence and Security Forces.

Read the original article on Daily News.

