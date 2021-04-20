Tanzania: Pccb Saves Retired Teacher From Extortion

20 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

PREVENTION and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has managed to recover 17,773,000/- which has been handed to two persons, it has been disclosed.

Deputy Kagera Regional PCCB Chief Mr Ezekia Sinkala said that 62-year-old Christopher Mutashubirwa, a retired teacher from Muleba District, approached a businessman identified as Noel Wambura Maswe, and took a loan amounting 6m/-.

According to an agreement, the loan was supposed to be refunded with 40 per cent interest amounting 8.4m/-.

When Mr Mutashubirwa finally received his government pension and he retired the first installment amounting 6,190,000/- which he paid to Mr Maswe, implying that the remaining amount was 2,210,000/-.

However, he was surprised when Mr Maswe who had by then retained his ATM Card withdrew some 6,445,000/- from his account.

Mr Sinkala said the retired teacher (Mutashubirwa) also approached another businessman identified as Novatus Mzee and took another loan amounting 11m/- which he promised to repay when he received his pension.

To his surprise, Mr Mzee also withdrew 16m/- from Mutashubirwa's bank account using his ATM Card.

The PCCB Chief further explained that Ms Christina Ndyamukama was deceitfully cheated some 6m/- by Samson Rwebangira for renting a room in one of the houses owned by the National Housing Corporation in Bukoba Municipal Council.

Ms Ndyamukama paid the 6m/- by two installments to Mr Rwebangira who pocketed the money for personal interest.

Mr Sinkala refunded 11,735,000/- to Mr Mutashubirwa and 6m/- to Ms Ndyamukama yesterday warning people to avoid engaging in corrupt activities.

