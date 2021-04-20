Tanzania: Pccb Saves Retired Teacher From Extortion

PREVENTION and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has managed to recover 17,773,000/- which has been handed to two persons, it has been disclosed.

Deputy Kagera Regional PCCB Chief Mr Ezekia Sinkala said that 62-year-old Christopher Mutashubirwa, a retired teacher from Muleba District, approached a businessman identified as Noel Wambura Maswe, and took a loan amounting 6m/-.

According to an agreement, the loan was supposed to be refunded with 40 per cent interest amounting 8.4m/-.

When Mr Mutashubirwa finally received his government pension and he retired the first installment amounting 6,190,000/- which he paid to Mr Maswe, implying that the remaining amount was 2,210,000/-.

However, he was surprised when Mr Maswe who had by then retained his ATM Card withdrew some 6,445,000/- from his account.

Mr Sinkala said the retired teacher (Mutashubirwa) also approached another businessman identified as Novatus Mzee and took another loan amounting 11m/- which he promised to repay when he received his pension.

To his surprise, Mr Mzee also withdrew 16m/- from Mutashubirwa's bank account using his ATM Card.

The PCCB Chief further explained that Ms Christina Ndyamukama was deceitfully cheated some 6m/- by Samson Rwebangira for renting a room in one of the houses owned by the National Housing Corporation in Bukoba Municipal Council.

Ms Ndyamukama paid the 6m/- by two installments to Mr Rwebangira who pocketed the money for personal interest.

Mr Sinkala refunded 11,735,000/- to Mr Mutashubirwa and 6m/- to Ms Ndyamukama yesterday warning people to avoid engaging in corrupt activities.