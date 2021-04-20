Tanzania: Diamond Body Approves Kiswahili Use

20 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

ABOUT 12 member states of the African Diamonds Producers Association (ADPA), have agreed that Kiswahili language should officially be used in conducting the association's activities.

The decision was agreed at a meeting held via video conference in the country's capital, Dodoma. Mineral ministers from across the continent were holding a meeting to deliberate on how best diamond producers in the continent -- including Tanzania -- can harmonise laws in the mining sector, so as their countries can rip tangible benefits from their natural resources.

The two-day meeting saw Namibian Minister for Minerals Tom Alweendo handing over ADPA Chairmanship to Tanzanian Minister for Minerals Dotto Biteko, who will chair the association for the one year beginning today.

Briefing journalists, Mr Biteko said the meeting convened mineral experts and ministers for minerals from 12 member states to deliberate several issues pertaining to diamond minerals.

They are Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Namibia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Ghana, Togo, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

There were also observers from seven countries of Algeria, Congo Republic, Code D' Ivore, Gabon, Liberia, Mali and Mauritius, according to Mr Biteko.

The meeting according to the minister was preceded by a meeting of experts, which was held yesterday to discuss several issues on the implementation of ADPA responsibilities.

During the meeting, members unanimously agreed that Kiswahili be used in all official Communication of the association. "During our period when chairing the association, Tanzania will make sure that it improves ADPA systems, so as it can bring positive benefits to member states just as intended," he added.

Mr Biteko said that Tanzania is currently having a proper legal framework to manage minerals in the country, adding that he wants the same system to be adopted by other diamond producers in the continent.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.