Tanzania: Diamond Body Approves Kiswahili Use

ABOUT 12 member states of the African Diamonds Producers Association (ADPA), have agreed that Kiswahili language should officially be used in conducting the association's activities.

The decision was agreed at a meeting held via video conference in the country's capital, Dodoma. Mineral ministers from across the continent were holding a meeting to deliberate on how best diamond producers in the continent -- including Tanzania -- can harmonise laws in the mining sector, so as their countries can rip tangible benefits from their natural resources.

The two-day meeting saw Namibian Minister for Minerals Tom Alweendo handing over ADPA Chairmanship to Tanzanian Minister for Minerals Dotto Biteko, who will chair the association for the one year beginning today.

Briefing journalists, Mr Biteko said the meeting convened mineral experts and ministers for minerals from 12 member states to deliberate several issues pertaining to diamond minerals.

They are Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Namibia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Ghana, Togo, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

There were also observers from seven countries of Algeria, Congo Republic, Code D' Ivore, Gabon, Liberia, Mali and Mauritius, according to Mr Biteko.

The meeting according to the minister was preceded by a meeting of experts, which was held yesterday to discuss several issues on the implementation of ADPA responsibilities.

During the meeting, members unanimously agreed that Kiswahili be used in all official Communication of the association. "During our period when chairing the association, Tanzania will make sure that it improves ADPA systems, so as it can bring positive benefits to member states just as intended," he added.

Mr Biteko said that Tanzania is currently having a proper legal framework to manage minerals in the country, adding that he wants the same system to be adopted by other diamond producers in the continent.