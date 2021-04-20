Tanzania: Govt Out to Save 500bn/ - in Annual Fertiliser Imports

GOVERNMENT has ordered research institutions to come up with the best varieties of fertilisers and share the expertise with the Minjingu Mines and Fertiliser Ltd so that they are domestically produced.

This move, according to Minister for Agriculture, Prof Adolf Mkenda, will save the country of 200 million US dollars (about 500bn/-) that is used to import the inputs on an annual basis.

The minister said here over the weekend that the institutions should advise of the best varieties that will have best results to growers, so that the country eventually does away with uncalled-for imports.

Speaking at Minjingu Mines and Fertilisers Ltd, and accompanied by agricultural experts from different research institutes under his ministry, Prof Mkenda said the ministry is aware that

Tanzania can produce enough fertilisers for its farmers and even additional for export purposes. He expressed concerns that import expenses were too high.

"I instruct the experts from our agricultural institutions to conduct research that will come up with the best types of fertiliser that will give farmers best crops and harvest in terms of quality and quantity.

"This will help Minjingu factory to produce the kinds of fertilisers which we have been importing...you know the means to produce them and that is not a secret," the minister said.

Prof Mkenda is not happy to see that hundreds of dollars are used to import about 700,000 tonnes of fertiliser each year by using growers' funds.

He is of the view that there will be an increased productivity if the inputs are produced locally as opposed to what takes place now.

"Basically, we are using farmers' money to import fertiliser, something that is a loss on our side ...whatever that can be produced here (in the country) let it be produced so that we reduce loss margins and increase the benefits to our farmers and the nation.

If we go on importing, we will not move forward. "Experts, please help our local producers (Minjingu Mines and Fertilisers Ltd), so that they can produce the best types.

You know very well that Minjingu can do it if it is supported, so let us support them to achieve that because our people will also get employment, TRA (Tanzania Revenue Authority) will collect more tax so that income of the nation goes up," said the minister who is also Rombo the Member of Parliament on the ticket of Chama Cha Mapinduzi.

Minjingu Mines and Fertilisers Ltd Director, Mr Tosky Hans, said "We know that the government has set targets in improving the agricultural sector; we have started negotiations with financial institutions to extend credit facilities to us so that we expand our factory.

We produce different types of fertilisers depending on the respective crops and these fertilisers contain different types of soil nutrients," he said.

The company faces different challenges, one of them being fertiliser debt arrears from the government.

The fertiliser is taken from the factory under the government system of giving farmers subsidised fertiliser. He said the debt is from way back 2015/6.

Another challenge is Value Added Taxes (VAT) that is charged on imported raw materials.

Prof Mkenda directed Tanzania Agricultural Bank and other financial institutions to lend investors such as Minjingu and other entrepreneurs so that they increase the margin of production, distribution and sales