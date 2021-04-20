Zimbabwe: Opposition Pays Homage to Struggle Stalwarts

Opposition political parties and churches have hailed the country for attaining 41 years of independence, thanking the gallant sons and daughters who selflessly sacrificed their lives for Zimbabwe's liberation.

Zimbabwe celebrated 41 years of independence on Sunday, with President Mnangagwa calling on Zimbabweans to be inspired by the occasion to preserve the gains of the liberation struggle.

The celebrations were held under the theme: "Zimbabwe at 41: Together, Growing our Economy for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society".

MDC-T leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora thanked people for celebrating in the spirit of togetherness.

"It is a day that reminds us of the success in the fight against oppression," he said. "It is a day Zimbabwe will always cherish. We must commit ourselves to peace. The MDC-T respects and values Independence Day. We view April 18 as Zimbabwe's birthday and this is the time to demonstrate our usual maturity and join hands in celebrating. Political leaders should use the day to unite people."

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende said they honoured all the gallant fighters who took up arms to liberate the country from the colonial regime.

"We acknowledge and celebrate the importance of this day," said Mr Hwende.

New Patriotic Front (NPF) leader and Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) member Mr Welcome Shumba urged Zimbabweans to celebrate the efforts of the gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for the attainment of independence.

He commended President Mnangagwa for initiating dialogue among political leaders to foster unity and development, urging other political leaders to embrace dialogue and peace.

"Now our role as a nation is to promote peace and stability in order to improve our economy together as one," said Mr Shumba.

MDC-T secretary for Security Mr Steward Mukoyi paid tribute to the gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed to liberate the country from the yoke of colonial bondage.

"I am very proud and salute the gallant sons and daughters of our land who paid a supreme price for our nation to be a free land, but we have an obligation as a people to fulfil what our heroes fought for," he said.

Political analyst Mr Collen Mharadzano said Zimbabweans had a lot to celebrate as the country commemorate the momentous occasion.

The nation, Mr Mharadzano said, was on an exciting trajectory in its multiple endeavours given its leadership ably led by President Mnangagwa, "a liberation stalwart and a strategist par excellence who has managed to turn around the fortunes of the nation in just a short period since the advent of the New Dispensation".

He said the cardinal issue which thousands of gallant sons and daughters perished for, the land, was now in the hands of the indigenous people.

"We have our political independence which we continue to assert and renew through the empowerment of our people who hitherto were in the periphery in the economic arena," he said.

Churches called for the need to cherish peace and unity, which the country is currently enjoying.

Secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference Father Frederick Chiromba commended the people for commemorating the 41st independence anniversary peacefully, adhering to Covid-19 World Health Organisation.

"We rejoice as we commemorate our 41st Independence anniversary," he said. "We pray that we will be fully a reconciled nation living in harmony, justice and peace in a democratic developmental State. Let us all stay safe as we fight the Covid-19 pandemic."

Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi encouraged Zimbabweans to take Independence celebrations seriously.

"Freedom, peace and prosperity, which we are enjoying today is because of the sacrifices made by the gallant sons and daughters," he said.

"Those who assisted and fought during the liberation struggle should be given enough respect as they played a pivotal role in bringing peace which we are enjoying today. My father, Bishop Samuel Mutendi, played a part during the liberation struggle by assisting with advice to the liberation fighters and gave them spiritual support."

Bishop Mutendi called for unity of purpose among Zimbabweans for the development of the country and betterment of the people.

"Everyone needs freedom and it is our right to get freedom, so this day should be respected, it gave us an opportunity to worship without some disturbances," he said.

St Emmanuel Church leader Baba Ezekiel Vupenyu Chuma said Zimbabweans should cherish the good work that was done by those who contributed selflessly and courageously towards the attainment of Independence.

Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe leader Archbishop Johannes Ndanga said every country should be seen to be defending its nationhood.