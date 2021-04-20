Malawi: Parliamentary Committee Satisfied With Nkhudzi Water Project - Tours Project Site

20 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

The Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources has expressed satisfaction with Southern Region Water Board Nkhudzi water project and have urged Lilongwe Waterboard to follow suit.

The Committee made the remarks during a familiarisation tour at the construction site in Mangochi.

Speaking during the committee's tour to the project, the committee chairperson Werani Chilenga commended the progress on the project.

Chilenga said the board has shown that it can efficiently use resources and urged other water boards repeatedly mentioning Lilongwe Water Board to emulate the same.

He further urges the board to extend its work to remoted areas and commits the committee's support.

"We are so impressed with the work done here and Southern Region Water Board has shown that it is very serious in serving Southerners is as far as distributing clean water is concerned," he said.

SRWB Board Chairperson Ibrahim Matola said the second Mangochi Water Supply Scheme will include all the areas from Bishop's house to Ntakataka Turn-Off with an abstraction point at Nkhudzi-Bay.

He said the projected population to benefit from water supply in Mangochi is 92,847 for 2035 design year.

Alghanim and Plem Construction Joint venture is the contractor.

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkebay Ralph Jooma said the committee's visit is a vote of confidence.

The project started in February this year and expected to be completed by the end of 31 July next year.

