Liberia: EQUIP--Leadership-Liberia Gets New Coordinator

Monrovia — The Dr. John C. Maxwell EQUIP-Leadership-Liberia project has Inducted Mr. Benedict Togba Danuweli as its new Country Coordinator in Liberia following an intensive vetting process that brought the Youthful Liberian Development and Leadership expert on Board. The new EQUIP Boss comes to the position with lots of practical experience in the private and public sectors.

Mr. Danuweli holds a master's degree in Public Sector Management, from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Accra, Ghana (2019).

He's also a 2015 graduate of the United Methodist University, where he studied Management which is followed by several certificates in leadership, sustainable development, change management, strategic management, strategic human resources management, procurement, and project management, from institutions in Liberia and abroad.

Mr. Danuweli, is a passionate, results-oriented individual with a combination of over nine years of professional experience in both public and private sectors, leading cross-functional teams to plan, build, launch and manage projects and organizations while maintaining a high team self-esteem and dignity.

He has great practical experience in research/policy development and implementation, change management, human resources management, organizational development, procurement, community development, etc.

Mr. Danuweli supports several strategic reforms in the employ of the Liberia Revenue Authority (HR Modernization, Domestic Resources Mobilization, Balanced Scorecard, E-Learning platform development among others.

Serving as Induction speaker at the Induction ceremony held at the RLJ Kendeja Resort on the Roberts International Airport Highway, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal who is currently visiting her home Country, Liberia Amb. Sara Besolow-Nyanti admonished Liberians both at home and abroad to cultivate leadership in all sectors of the society where they form themselves.

According to Amb. Besolow-Nyanti, the Nation will only be transformed and get on path with other developing countries in the Sub-region and the African continent, if every Liberian despite his/her status in society demonstrates leadership whether in the market, school or community.

Referencing the Holy Book of St. Matthew 25:14 in the New Testament, with a very popular parable but with lots of lessons, Amb. Sara Besolow-Nyanti narrated that there was a Master who took unto a long joining in a faraway Country. According to the scriptures, prior to embarking on the joining, the Master called three of his servants and distributed to them various talents, the first, he gave unto him, five, the second he gave two and the third, he gave one.

Amb. Besolow Nyanti told the gathering that following many years, the Master returned and called on his servants to report on the progress made so far on the distributed talents.

The servant with five double the talents and the Master said, well done my good and faithful servant and the servant with two also double and he was also praised for his stewardship but the servant who was given one came and told the Master that because he did not want anything to happen to the talent, he dug a hole deep in the ground and bury it so that no one could temper with it. According to the Scriptures, he was condemned and the one was taken from him and added to those who had more.

Based on the narration, Amb. Sara Nyanti-Besolow admonished the new leadership of the Dr. John C. Maxwell EQUIP-Liberia Project that leadership is about stewardship which is about serving.

"Leadership is not owned, is not possessed, not even about title or position but it is about managing, function and making positive impact on those being governed"; the UN Diplomat told the gathering.