Liberia: LFA Breaks Ground for U.S.$1.4 Million Headquarters

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) will break ground for its headquarters project on the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Boulevard on 20 April.

A release from the LFA says its President Mustapha Raji, Vice Presidents Sekou Konneh and Wilmot Smith and executive committee members, Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson and stakeholders will grace the occasion.

An architectural design by CESAF-Liberia Limited has been approved by the executive committee.

The LFA and CESAF signed a US$1.4 million contract on 29 January 2020 to build its headquarters.

Raji and CESAF manager Diego Pol signed the project, which should have lasted for 20 months but was severely obstructed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.