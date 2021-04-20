Liberian Wives Association Breaks Ground for Multi-Purpose Building in Brewerville City

Brewerville — A group of women under the banner the Liberian Wives International has broken ground for the construction of a multi-purpose building in the Kpekor, Zeebgor Town in Parker Corner Community, Brewerville City.

The Liberian Wives International is a Liberian-based association of married women who champions the importance of married Liberian women around the world.

The women, most of whom are professional women envisage a world in which all Liberian wives, regardless of tribal status, race, ethnicity, income level or social status are nurtured and empowered to reach their fullest potential in their marriages.

The organization was founded by Madam Catherine B. Moore-Guerrero. A Liberian based in the United States of America.

Quita Whea Roberts is the president of the Liberian Wives International Liberia's Chapter. Addressing the gathering, she praised the community people for giving her organization a two lots of land for the construction of a multi-purpose building.

According to Mrs. Roberts, gone are the days when people used to think that Liberian women are unable to work in unison.

"They say that women cannot work together but we have the change the narrative to that. Because of the Liberian Wives International, this place is going to be a youth empowerment center. The women and children are going to benefit from this place," Mrs. Roberts said.

She added: "We will have a clinic, we will have vocational school. We have to empower our women and we are here to build stronger marriages in our Liberian community. This time around divorce will not be possible. Mark this day, Liberians Wives will make history in this community."

"For now, we are 3000 women together and more are still adding every day," Madam Roberts ended.