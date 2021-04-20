Liberia: Aggrieved Motorcyclists Set Ablaze Ten-Tyre Truck for Killing a 28-Year Old Man in a Tragic Accident

Caldwell — Scores of unknown aggrieved motorcyclists in the township of Caldwell, outside Monrovia have set ablaze a ten-tyre Mack truck after the driver instantly killed a 28-year old man in a tragic accident and 'escaped' the scene.

The incident occurred during the early evening hours of Saturday, April 7. The victim was identified as one Enoch Weah.

He was a graduate of the Assembly of God Mission High School in the Borough of New Kru Town, outside Monrovia and a resident of Caldwell.

Eyewitnesses told FrontPageAfrica that the victim disembarked from a tricycle that took him from the Caldwell Junction to Dixville junction.

While crossing the road, the victim was smashed by the truck, leaving him with broken legs, waist and hands.

"The boy (victim) just got down from the kehkeh (tricycle); he paid the kehkeh driver and he was crossing the road. But the driver was looking on the other side because he was trying to bend in. He hit the boy and the truck walked over him" a pedestrian who was on the scene when the accident occurred stated.

Following the incident, the unknown driver reportedly drove the truck involved in the accident from the scene to the Samukai Town junction after he was being chased by the aggrieved motorcyclists.

He later abandoned the truck on the main road and ran to an unknown destination for fear of being attacked by the commercial motorcyclists who were pursuing him after the incident.

The action of the driver later compelled the aggrieved commercial motorcyclists to set ablaze the truck in revenge of the cold-blooded killing of the young Liberian.

Officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) later arrived on the scene to curtail the escalation of the situation.

Enoch met his untimely demise just few minutes after he and several others had returned from "cutting contract" on a house construction project.

Residents of the township of Caldwell have persistently complained over the over speeding of trucks on the road.

The road serves as a main route for the transporting of crushed rocks and sand to nearby areas and faraway places by commercial truck drivers and owners.