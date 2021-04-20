Liberia: Barrolle Squeeze Victory Out of Oilers in Lba First Division Best Out of Five Grand Final

The Monrovia Mighty Barrolle Basketball team recorded the first win of the best out of five finals over Sensational LPRC Oilers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Open Air Sports Commission on Broad Street.

The rollers had to wait for the last quarter to secure a win over the Oil boys in a very tight battle that ended 55 to 56 points and Barrolle would need to win two of the last four games to be crowned champions.

Barrolle reached the grand finale after ending NPA Pythons' hope of winning the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) first division championship title with 60 points to 57 wins in the second leg of the semifinal.

Coach Assad Fadel of Mighty Barrolle at the end of the match appreciated his players for such comeback against NPA Pythons which helped qualify them for the league grand final but called on his players to keep on their tactical ball possession and finishing touches as they fought to win the first division championship.

In the second division Raiders sustained her first defeat in LBA national league second division chase on Sunday after going down 66 points to 59 at the hands of Visioneers in their best out of five grand finales first game, Commissioners conquered K-Deltas 71 points to 60 in the female division best out of five grand final battle first game.

Meanwhile the game two of the final will take place on Wednesday April 21, 2021 with Raiders facing Visioneers.

Commissioners who won her first best out of five games against K-Deltas will have to do all they can so that she would maintain her top position while K-Delta, on the other hand, needs to win to keep their hope of the title alive while in the first division, Oilers have to make a comeback against Barrolle to keeps their title hope alive after losing the first game against Barrolle.