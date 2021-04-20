Liberia: Barrolle Squeeze Victory Out of Oilers in Lba First Division Best Out of Five Grand Final

20 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By A. Macauley Sombai

The Monrovia Mighty Barrolle Basketball team recorded the first win of the best out of five finals over Sensational LPRC Oilers on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Open Air Sports Commission on Broad Street.

The rollers had to wait for the last quarter to secure a win over the Oil boys in a very tight battle that ended 55 to 56 points and Barrolle would need to win two of the last four games to be crowned champions.

Barrolle reached the grand finale after ending NPA Pythons' hope of winning the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) first division championship title with 60 points to 57 wins in the second leg of the semifinal.

Coach Assad Fadel of Mighty Barrolle at the end of the match appreciated his players for such comeback against NPA Pythons which helped qualify them for the league grand final but called on his players to keep on their tactical ball possession and finishing touches as they fought to win the first division championship.

In the second division Raiders sustained her first defeat in LBA national league second division chase on Sunday after going down 66 points to 59 at the hands of Visioneers in their best out of five grand finales first game, Commissioners conquered K-Deltas 71 points to 60 in the female division best out of five grand final battle first game.

Meanwhile the game two of the final will take place on Wednesday April 21, 2021 with Raiders facing Visioneers.

Commissioners who won her first best out of five games against K-Deltas will have to do all they can so that she would maintain her top position while K-Delta, on the other hand, needs to win to keep their hope of the title alive while in the first division, Oilers have to make a comeback against Barrolle to keeps their title hope alive after losing the first game against Barrolle.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fire Ravages Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Why U.S. Declared Travel Ban On Ugandan Officials
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.