Liberia: Group Launches Swedish-Sponsored Programs to Empower Citizens, Hold Policymakers Accountable

20 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Siaway T. Miapue

Monrovia — Volunteers for Sustainable Development in Africa (VOSIEDA) has officially launched its project under the theme "Strengthening Domestic Accountability and Building Empowered Citizenry using Information Communication Technology in the country.

The project which is being sponsored by the Swedish Program for ICT in Developing Regions (SPIDER), brought together several civil society organizations including the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR, CENTAL, the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) and the Independent Information Commission among others.

Giving the overview of the project, the team leader, Timothy Kortu said it is intended to create various platforms by using Information Communication and Technology.

Mr. Kortu said the platform will make people aware of development issues and will empower citizens to benefit from development initiatives across the country.

"We believe that making people aware of development issues will create ownership and will empower citizens to benefit from development initiative in the country," he said.

Timothy Kortu furthered stated that the project will also be in better position to hold stake actors accountable for their actions.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of the Independent Information Commission of Liberia, Mark Freeman highlighted the importance of digital Information for enhanced collaboration and sustainable development in Liberia and medium through which ICT can make information accessible for all.

Mr. Freeman said with ICT, the independent commission can increase its visibility in the country without setting vast physical structure among others".

Speaking further, he called on other institutions with resource capacity to VOSIEDA.

Declaring the project launched, the president of the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) Siatta Scott lauded VOSIEDA for undertaking the initiative.

Like previous speakers, she called on other stakeholders in the country to support the initiative.

"I am calling on stakeholders in the country to support the initiative which is aimed at promoting information technology for all especially the women.

Meanwhile, other civil societies in attendance pledged their commitment in supporting the Volunteers for Sustainable Development in Africa (VOSIEDA).

