Liberia: Lartey Picks 20 Players for MRU Tourney

Monrovia — Liberia women's national team head coach Robert Lartey has selected 20 players for the inaugural Mano River Union (MRU) for peace tournament in Kanema, Sierra Leone.

The tournament, which will run from 24-28 April, will feature the men's under-15 and women and men's senior national teams.

Guinea and Ivory Coast, who were due to participate, have withdrawn, citing logistical and technical constraints due to Covid-19.

Lartey and technical staff chose the final squad from 26 players after training sessions at the Tusa Field in Gardnersville and George Weah technical center in Careysburg.

There was another training session in Careysburg on 1 April and from 4-6 April.

Twenty-three (23) players each were selected from a training camp for the women's senior and under-17 teams after another session in Careysburg from 20-22 March.

The camps were intended to select new teams with new mentality with the help of a technical scouting team to help choose the best set of players.

Lartey, deputy coach Famatta Dean, goalkeeping coach Chris Wesseh, physical trainer Daei Arab Fofana, administrative manager Wellay T. Baar, medic Lydia Grant-Boi and equipment manager Vivian Sando are managing the team.

A regular training session will be held and scouting will be introduced in the counties to avoid selecting players from Montserrado County.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Komossah Sumo (Hippo FC) and Massa Konneh (Earth Angels)

Defenders: Margaret Stewart and Jestina Wilson (Determine Girls); Theresa Gaye (Ambassadors FC); Loretta Sackie (World Girls), Zhyphel Sharewellie (Senior Female Professionals), Lucy Massaquoi (Blanco FC) and Martina Harris (Hippo FC)

Midfielders: Francisca Howe (Earth Angels), Ruth Wesseh (Determine Girls), Hawa Kpan (World Girls) and Leda Johnson (Hippo FC)

Forwards: Angeline Kieh and Kanties Sayee (Earth Angels); Albertee Sawyer (City Football), Miatta Morris (Senior Female Professionals), Lucy Kikeh (World Girls), Pauline Agbotsu (Determine Girls) and Agatha Nimely (Blanco FC).