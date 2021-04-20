Liberia: A Former U.S. Ambassador Weighs in On Governance Lapses

Monrovia — Ambassador John Blaney, regarded as one of the toughest United States Ambassador to Liberia ever to serve in Liberia, remembered as playing a key role in stabilizing the country's post-war transition, is rattling nerves over a recent Facebook post weighing in on governance lapses in Liberia.

In his post, Ambassador Blaney, who served from September 09, 2002 - July 13, 2005, suggested a cleanup in the post-war nation's governance approach. "In my view, Liberia needs clean government, rule of law with justice and respect, and stronger national identity with less tribalism and more equal opportunity. Do better on that and development with accelerate, given that Liberia is actually a richly resourced country and not overpopulated", Ambassador Blaney wrote.

Acknowledging that his own country, the US faces somewhat similar problems that need attention, Ambassador Blaney opined "Growing tribalism (Red vs. Blue) and racial issues, challenges to the rule of law and justice (the January attack on our Capitol, all the shootings), excessive income disparity-- all made worse by often inadequate and strategically weak leadership, especially for the country that is key to the world's attaining a better, safer and freer future for all."

Addressing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the former US envoy said countries will need to work together much better to overcome global threats to humanity such as pandemics, climate change, and other environmental problems. Adding, "there are many other grave threats out there; WMDs, wars, regional flash points, extremism, global Balkanization etc."

On the whole, Ambassador Blaney averred, that while he is not pessimistic, there has been much progress, and technology is boasting productivity quickly. "The question is whether we can learn to govern ourselves better, and limit greed and extremism. Young people seem to be more able and honest when framing and interrelating these issues, and I think they understand better that many problems are not zero-sum games, and never really were. In sum, we can go to the stars or join the dinosaurs, it's really up to us."